ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported more than 2.5 million total doses administered in the state, including 500,000 doses in the last 12 days. Sixty-seven percent of Georgia’s senior population has received at least one vaccine dose, while the national average — according to American Community Survey and CDC data — is 62%.
“Georgia’s focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable to severe illness, hospitalization, or death to COVID-19 has moved our state ahead of the national average in seniors with at least one dose,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “With increased vaccine supply, we have moved quickly to expand eligibility to protect more high-risk Georgians and get our state back to normal. State-operated mass vaccination sites, local public health offices, and private providers across the Peach State will continue working around the clock to get more shots in arms as quickly as possible.”
To schedule an appointment at a state-operated mass vaccination site, go to myvaccinegeorgia.com. Appointments also can be made at the Department of Public Health website, or by contacting a local private provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.