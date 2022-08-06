Get the 411

The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of Fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note.

The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of Fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.