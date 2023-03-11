dorfman.jfif

Jeffrey Dorfman

ATLANTA – The economic slowdown in Georgia many economists have been predicting for this year hasn’t arrived yet.

The state Department of Revenue collected more than $2.12 billion in taxes last month, an increase of 8.7% over February of last year, the agency reported. For the first eight months of Fiscal 2023, tax revenues were up 5.9% over the same period in Fiscal 2022.

Tags

More News