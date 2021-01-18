SAVANNAH – Professionals looking to make a bigger impact in 2021 by taking their leadership skills to the next level now have options when it comes to training courses. Georgia Tech-Savannah's online Leading Well workshop series is designed to help participants become trailblazers who deliver consistent results, drive innovation, and connect with others to streamline productivity, the university said in a news release.
The new slate of workshops begins in January and runs through May. They will delve into developing leadership skills, fostering visionaries, and tooling executives with actionable goals. Upcoming Leading Well workshops will address the following topics:
-- Relating to Others: Jan. 26-28
-- Managing and Leading a Multigenerational Organization: Feb. 9-11
-- Meeting Goals Through Focused Performance Management: Feb. 23-25
-- Building and Leading High-Performing Teams: March 16-18
-- Overcoming Unconscious Bias: March 23-25
-- Leading Change: April 13-15
-- Living the Project Lifecycle: May 4-6
-- Maximizing Innovation and Improvement: May 18-20
For those interested in continuing leadership education without committing to a full degree program, leadership certificate and workshop programs – like Leading Well – provide a viable outlet to let participants brush up on the latest skills and techniques, which they can then apply at their organization.
"To get ahead professionally in business today, employees need to do what they can to add to their skills sets, increase their knowledge, and make more meaningful connections within their given industries," Bill Astary, one of Georgia Tech Professional Education’s directors of industry strategic partnership, said. "However, finding time to check those boxes is scarce. That’s why Georgia Tech-Savannah first developed the Leading Well series, and now that we've taken it virtual, it gives so many others the opportunity to participate."
For more information or to register for any of the 2021 online Leading Well workshops, visit https://pe.gatech.edu/savannah/leadership-training.
