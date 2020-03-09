ATLANTA – Using what officials are calling "an abundance of caution," Gov. Brian Kemp and the Departments of Public Health, Public Safety, and Natural Resources have identified Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County as a location for the isolation and monitoring of patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
No patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to the location.
Currently, the governor’s office and state officials are working together to prepare the site for the placement of patients. Officials have already delivered and installed seven emergency trailers at the park, and related materials are en route for future use. Once established, the Department of Public Safety will provide security for the location.
Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property.
To prevent the disruption of ongoing operations, access to this specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park is strictly limited to official use.
