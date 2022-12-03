broadband.jpg

Georgia’s two U.S. senators have landed $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

 Special Photo: Georgia EMC

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s two U.S. senators have landed $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Broadband providers in 33 primarily rural counties will be eligible to apply for grants through the program.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News