ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia.

Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia Trust, the grant totaling $10,000 was awarded to the Wells-Brown House in Stone Mountain, the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House in Valdosta, and Rose Hill at Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville.

