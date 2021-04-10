ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine dashboard reported Friday that more than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state of Georgia. More than 3 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 80% of Georgia seniors, according to American Community Survey data.
"With all Georgians over the age of 16 now eligible for vaccination, we are making significant progress in getting more shots in arms -- including 500,000 doses administered in the last six days," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "Additionally, over 1.1 million Georgians over the age of 65 -- 80% of our total senior population -- have now received at least one shot.
"I continue to urge all Georgians to schedule their appointment today at myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.