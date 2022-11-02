senate control.jpg

Georgia’s battle for a U.S. Senate seat is one of a few key contests across that country Nov. 8 that will determine if President Biden can advance his agenda. 

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends.

The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President Biden, former President Obama and former President Trump are hitting the campaign trail, from Florida to Iowa to Pennsylvania, to bolster candidates.

