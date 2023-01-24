MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed Georgia voters who said they had positive results during the midterm elections.
ATLANTA – MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed registered voters on various aspects of the voting process in Georgia. The November 2022 Post-Election Voter Satisfaction Survey showed positive results for Georgia voters.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he was pleased with the results of the survey, noting, “Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure and accessible. The data reflect the hard work that our 159 election directors did to make it a success. They are our everyday heroes and should be praised for their work.”
The survey highlights several wins for Georgia voters:
▪ 98.9% of voters reported no issues casting a ballot;
▪ 95.3% reported a wait time of less than 30 minutes;
▪ 97% of voters rated their interactions with poll workers as “good” or “excellent;”
▪ 99% of voters felt safe in their polling location;
▪ 89.7% of voters feel confident in the elections process;
▪ 77.4% of voters felt that SB 202 didn’t impact their ability to cast a ballot, with 14.8% saying SB 202 made it easier to cast a ballot;
▪ 90.7% of voters feel that it’s easy to vote in Georgia.
David Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, praised Georgia's election officials upon hearing the results of the poll.
"Georgia’s voters are expressing confidence and satisfaction with the voting process, which in Georgia is easy, offering the options to vote by mail, early in person, or on Election Day," Becker said. "Lines appear to be short for most voters, and they have confidence in the public servants of both parties who ensure their votes are counted accurately. This is a remarkable accomplishment, considering the years of false attacks on the integrity of Georgia’s elections.”
The survey polled 1,253 registered voters in Georgia who voted in the 2022 midterm election.