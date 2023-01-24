Voting smooth in Dougherty County for Tuesday election

MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed Georgia voters who said they had positive results during the midterm elections.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ATLANTA – MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed registered voters on various aspects of the voting process in Georgia. The November 2022 Post-Election Voter Satisfaction Survey showed positive results for Georgia voters.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he was pleased with the results of the survey, noting, “Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure and accessible. The data reflect the hard work that our 159 election directors did to make it a success. They are our everyday heroes and should be praised for their work.”

