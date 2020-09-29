Georgia Water Coalition releases 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’

In the wake of the passage of SB 123 in the Georgia General Assembly, the Georgia Water Coalition is issuing 23 public thank-yous to a bipartisan list of legislators. 

 File Photo

 ATLANTA -- In the wake of the passage of SB 123 in the Georgia General Assembly, the Georgia Water Coalition is issuing 23 public thank yous to a bipartisan list of legislators. SB 123 was signed by Gov. Kemp and closes a loophole that encouraged out-of-state businesses to dump coal ash in Georgia’s solid waste landfills. It is the first bill to pass the Georgia legislature to address the massive threat coal ash poses in Georgia.

Among the Georgia House members recognized by the Georgia Water Coalition are:

Rep. Erick Allen

Rep. Debbie Buckner

Rep. James Burchett

Rep. Jasmine Clark

Rep. John Corbett

Rep. Jeff Jones

Rep. Angelika Kauche

Rep. Steven Meeks

Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver

Rep. Lynn Smith

Rep. Bob Trammell

Rep. Mary Frances Williams

Rep. Rick Williams

Among the Georgia Senators recognized by the Georgia Water Coalition are:

Sen. Ed. Harbison

Sen. Tyler Harper

Sen. Chuck Hufstedler

Sen. Burt Jones

Sen. Jen Jordan

Sen. Zahra Karinshak

Sen. William Ligon

Sen. Nan Orrock

Sen. Lindsey Tippins

 The coalition also recognized Gov. Brian Kemp for signing the bill.

“The Georgia Water Coalition thanks these legislators and Gov. Kemp for their help on coal ash legislation during the 2020 legislative session,” Jennette Gayer, director of Environment Georgia and chair of the Georgia Water Coalition’s coal ash committee, said in a news release. “There are still important coal ash issues to be dealt with in 2021, and we look forward to working with these decision-makers in the future.”

The Georgia Water Coalition is a consortium of more than 260 conservation and environmental organizations, hunting and fishing groups, businesses, and faith-based organizations that have been working to protect Georgia’s water since 2002. Find more at www.gawater.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.