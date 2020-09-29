ATLANTA -- In the wake of the passage of SB 123 in the Georgia General Assembly, the Georgia Water Coalition is issuing 23 public thank yous to a bipartisan list of legislators. SB 123 was signed by Gov. Kemp and closes a loophole that encouraged out-of-state businesses to dump coal ash in Georgia’s solid waste landfills. It is the first bill to pass the Georgia legislature to address the massive threat coal ash poses in Georgia.
Among the Georgia House members recognized by the Georgia Water Coalition are:
Rep. Erick Allen
Rep. Debbie Buckner
Rep. James Burchett
Rep. Jasmine Clark
Rep. John Corbett
Rep. Jeff Jones
Rep. Angelika Kauche
Rep. Steven Meeks
Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver
Rep. Lynn Smith
Rep. Bob Trammell
Rep. Mary Frances Williams
Rep. Rick Williams
Among the Georgia Senators recognized by the Georgia Water Coalition are:
Sen. Ed. Harbison
Sen. Tyler Harper
Sen. Chuck Hufstedler
Sen. Burt Jones
Sen. Jen Jordan
Sen. Zahra Karinshak
Sen. William Ligon
Sen. Nan Orrock
Sen. Lindsey Tippins
The coalition also recognized Gov. Brian Kemp for signing the bill.
“The Georgia Water Coalition thanks these legislators and Gov. Kemp for their help on coal ash legislation during the 2020 legislative session,” Jennette Gayer, director of Environment Georgia and chair of the Georgia Water Coalition’s coal ash committee, said in a news release. “There are still important coal ash issues to be dealt with in 2021, and we look forward to working with these decision-makers in the future.”
The Georgia Water Coalition is a consortium of more than 260 conservation and environmental organizations, hunting and fishing groups, businesses, and faith-based organizations that have been working to protect Georgia’s water since 2002. Find more at www.gawater.org.
