TIFTON – The public is invited on Dec. 3 to view revised plans and comment on the proposed widening/reconstruction of Georgia Highway (SR) 133 through downtown Doerun.
An open house will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Doerun Community Center, 218 W. Broad Ave. There will not be a formal presentation, but Georgia Department of Transportation representatives from various phases of project development will be on hand to answer questions.
SR 133 was aligned to bypass downtown Doerun when proposed plans were last presented to the public in 2016. Feedback and a town hall vote led to changing the alignment to one-way pairs (two lanes in each direction separated by a city block) through downtown. This is the proposed plan that will be displayed during the Dec. 3 open house. The limits of the project are from Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County to south of Carlton Road in Worth County.
Anyone unable to attend can view displays and submit comments at http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach. Scroll to "Upcoming Public Meetings” or “Recently Held Public Meetings.” Select “View Info” for SR 133 Widening and Reconstruction and click "comment" at the top of the screen. Follow the instructions. Comments may also be mailed to Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 W. Peachtree St. NW, 16th Floor, Atlanta, Ga. 30308. Comments must be received by Dec. 13.
The SR 133 corridor is a major north/south route and is in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, a system of economic development highways. Widening/reconstruction is designed to enhance safety and improve the efficiency of SR 133 from Brooks County to Dougherty County, about 66 miles. Construction is divided into 10 projects, with five on the southern end complete. The remaining sections currently have projected construction dates ranging from fiscal year 2021 to 2025.