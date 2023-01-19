Georgia woman working to preserve stories of Holocaust survivors

A Georgia woman has been working for years to learn as much as she can about the Holocaust. She is hoping to preserve the stories of survivors so that future generations never forget the unthinkable realities millions endured.

 Lawrence, Nakia

ATLANTA (WANF) -- A Georgia woman has been working for years to learn as much as she can about the Holocaust. She is hoping to preserve the stories of survivors so that future generations never forget the unthinkable realities millions endured.

“This is my husband’s uncle from Poland. These people were murdered in Auschwitz,” said Judy Schancupp.

Recommended for you

Tags