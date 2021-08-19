SENOIA -- As editor of this publication, I can't tell you -- well, actually I could, but I'm too dang lazy to count -- how many requests we get in an average week to publish someone's writing.
They come from self-determined "experts" in just about every field you can imagine -- and plenty you couldn't imagine in your wildest dreams -- and they come from individuals who have decided that what they have to say is vital and must be shared.
And then there are ones from folks like Scott Ludwig, a retired logistics dude, runner and writer who immediately comes across as one of those people you enjoy talking with. When Scott pitched his idea of writing articles for The Herald, I was immediately interested. Then I read some of his work, and I knew his was a voice/opinion that Albany Herald readers would enjoy.
"I just enjoy writing," Ludwig said during a recent conversation. "I'm a runner, and in my world those two things go together. I've done freelance writing for different publications and have written 21 books. I've written about sports and have written columns for different publications.
"I'm really excited to have this opportunity to share my writing with Albany Herald readers in southwest Georgia."
Unlike most of us who grew complacent, burrowed in and became part of the furniture during the sheltering-in-place portion of the pandemic, Ludwig got busy. He wrote five books, including:
· Finding the Words: Coping with Loss the Best Way I Know
· Timbuktu and Back: A Running Commentary
· Breathing Fire: My Season with the Dragons
· Southern Comfort: 101 More Columns from a Small-town Georgia Newspaper
· Ostensibly Yours: My Letters to the President (written as Karly Davison)
All of Ludwig's books can be found on his Author’s Page on Amazon.
We'll eventually publish the email address whereby readers can communicate directly with Scott; as for now, just forward them to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com, and I'll see that the messages get to him.
So, here we go. Mr. Ludwig's introductory column for The Albany Herald appears on Page 4A of today's edition. Here's hoping it's the first of many more to come.
