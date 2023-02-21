EATONTON -- The Georgia Writers Museum will feature journalist Wanda S. Lloyd on March 14 as the March “Meet the Author” presenter.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for the noon event.
Lloyd will present her memoir, "Coming Full Circle: From Jim Crow to Journalism." This will be a free event. Lloyd will be presenting via Zoom from Savannah.
Register for the event at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org and pick up a copy of Lloyd’s book at the Georgia Writers Museum. Light refreshments will be provided at the museum event.
Lloyd retired from daily journalism after her role as an editor at seven daily newspapers, including The Washington Post and USA Today. In her last newsroom role, she was executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. She spent much of her career as a diversity advocate for staffing and content in media. She was awarded the Ida B. Wells Award for media diversity and was the founding executive director of the Freedom Forum Diversity Institute at Vanderbilt University.
Lloyd will be interviewed for this event by Rexanna Keller Lester, a former executive editor and columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Lester worked as an editor at The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville and managing editor for Morris News Service in Atlanta.