NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Martha Wigton, the Georgia House Budget and Research Office director, was elected to the position of staff chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures at the 2019 Legislative Summit held here recently. NCSL, a bipartisan organization, serves the nation’s 7,383 legislators and more than 20,000 legislative staff.
“I have personally benefited through my experience working with staff sections, standing committees and the Executive Committee of NCSL,” Wigton said. “Having been involved with NCSL since 1991, the services and opportunities they offer have proven to be invaluable for legislative staff across the country. I am grateful to serve as staff chair, and I look forward to continuing my contributions to the success of the organization.”
NCSL is the only national organization that provides training, professional growth opportunities and information sharing for legislative staff. There are 13 staff sections and networks that sponsor meetings, training and publications. Legislative staffers are also eligible to be members of the NCSL standing committees, which address state policy issues and state-federal issues.
Wigton becomes one of seven officers -- four legislators and three legislative staff members -- on NCSL’s 63-member Executive Committee, elected yearly, which includes both legislators and staff.
Wigton has worked for the Georgia General Assembly since 1991, first in the lieutenant governor’s Office as executive assistant for policy and budget and later as chief of staff. Since 2011, she has served as director of the House Budget and Research Office where she provides policy and fiscal analysis to 180 members as well as furnishes the professional staff for all 38 legislative standing committees. Wigton has been an active member of NCSL since 2011, having served on numerous NCSL committees. Most recently she has served on the NCSL Executive Committee as the staff vice-chair.