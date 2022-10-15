Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

 Special Photo

MACON – A Barnesville resident who admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving a minor victim was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed by federal law for his crime.

Marty Allan Kinard, 47, was sentenced to serve a total of 360 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III after Kinard pleaded guilty to one count of production of child sexual assault material. In addition, Kinard will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

