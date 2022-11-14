ATLANTA – The season of giving is upon us, and it’s more essential than ever to elevate Georgia’s nonprofits – all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people – with another big round of #GAgenerosity.
That’s why the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to GivingTuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits that give us all so much. Held the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this year on Nov. 29, GivingTuesday is an international day of giving to follow the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday celebration will kick off with a 30 Days of #GAgenerosity campaign, providing a new prompt each day to inspire Georgians to share their “thanks'' through social media while helping build momentum for GAgives. From teachers, friends, and volunteers to parks, pets, and more, there’s a new reason each day of the campaign to give thanks – all collected in a shareable 30 Days of #GAgenerosity calendar.
In its 11th year of uniting nonprofit, philanthropic, and for-profit partners for GAgives, GCN’s new campaign aims to empower thousands of Georgia residents to share their #GAgenerosity through social media posts and online donations that will further the impact of nonprofits throughout the state.
Even while Georgians were weathering the ongoing effects of the pandemic and other tumultuous issues in 2021, they proved ready and able to rally behind the importance of nonprofits for communities across the Peach State: Last year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign helped raise a total of $27,147,800 for Georgia nonprofits through more than 180,000 donations.
Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied more than 556,000 individual contributions and raised more than $90 million for the nonprofits working to create positive and lasting change throughout Georgia. GAgives.org – a free, intuitive fundraising platform that nonprofits can use all year long – makes it easy for organizations to raise funds and for donors to both give money and raise funds themselves through custom profile pages. And while the average donation on GAgives.org last year was $216, the minimum donation is just $5.
In addition, GAgives.org provides nonprofits of all sizes with complimentary online training, toolkits, campaign success stories, and more helpful resources to help them engage staff, board, volunteers, and other supporters. And by registering on GAgives.org, nonprofits get the chance to be included in outreach campaigns, GAgives PSAs, and other engagement opportunities designed to ignite their base, as well as competitive prizes from official GAgives sponsors.
“No matter the setbacks that we continue to face, each year Georgians continue to astound us with their increased contributions and involvement on this international day of giving,” GCN President & CEO Karen Beavor said. “As nonprofits are struggling with staffing and volunteer shortages, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, and now inflation, it’s all the more urgent for Georgians to unite and help propel the efforts and impact of these organizations by taking part in GAgives on GivingTuesday.
"Through our 30 Days of #GAgenerosity campaign, we look forward to highlighting the many reasons we have to give thanks, and hope those involved will take time each day to share a special person, place, or organization for which they’re thankful.”
This year, the companies sharing their #GAgenerosity by giving nonprofits the chance to win additional donations – through “Power Hours,” “Golden Tickets,” and leaderboard contests – include West Rock, Arby’s Foundation, Carr Riggs & Ingram, and The Grant Partners. Additional GAgives support comes from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox Communications, Georgia News Network, Outfront Media, WSB-TV Family 2 Family, and more.
“WestRock is excited to join the Georgia Center for Nonprofits to recognize the incredible impact nonprofit partners make in communities across the state,” Mandy Burnette, director of Corporate Giving for WestRock, said. “Coupling generosity with friendly competition for GAgives on GivingTuesday provides a unique opportunity for donors to maximize their giving in support of their favorite organizations.
"Our WestRock teammates join the competition each year and take their donations even further by leveraging our Matching Gifts program to enhance their personal giving. It’s powerful to see the collective impact a single day can make for organizations and those they serve, and our WestRock team appreciates the opportunity to invest in the work of Georgia nonprofits through GAgives.”
Created, executed, and overseen by GCN for the direct benefit of Georgia nonprofits, the GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign is enhanced through generous sponsors, media partners, and participating organizations whose contributions and creativity amplify the campaign’s impact on nonprofits, allowing them in turn to continue operations in, and enhance their offerings to, the communities of Georgia.
GCN is honored to lead the state’s biggest giving movement, and proud to serve as the official state lead for GivingTuesday, a generosity campaign reaching all 50 states and more than 150 countries.