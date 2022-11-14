ga gives.png

ATLANTA – The season of giving is upon us, and it’s more essential than ever to elevate Georgia’s nonprofits – all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people – with another big round of #GAgenerosity.

That’s why the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to GivingTuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits that give us all so much. Held the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this year on Nov. 29, GivingTuesday is an international day of giving to follow the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

