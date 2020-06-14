ATLANTA — About 12 million Americans – including 383,000 in Georgia alone – risk missing out on the stimulus payments provided through the recent CARES Act if they don’t file a form to receive it, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
“The economic stimulus payments provided through the CARES Act are a key tool to help families cope with the loss of jobs and income in the pandemic and stimulate Georgia’s economy,” Georgia Budget and Policy Institute Senior Vice President Jennifer Owens said in a news release. “Georgia leaders need an aggressive outreach plan to ensure hundreds of thousands of Georgians, many of whom they are already in touch with through existing programs like SNAP and Medicaid, don’t miss out on this relief for their families and our community."
The payments are considerable, both for the recipients and by other standards of assistance. The IRS, working with the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, has been automatically delivering these payments to tens of millions of people who regularly file federal income taxes or receive certain federally administered benefits. But the automatic payment method misses about 12 million people nationally because they aren’t required to file federal income tax returns due to their low incomes and they do not participate in one of those specified, federally administered programs.
The outstanding payments amount to roughly $365 million for Georgians, which — if delivered and spent — would help people who are struggling to make ends meet and give state and local economies a much-needed boost.
Governors and other state leaders can play a central role in reaching these individuals, roughly 3 in 4 of whom participate in SNAP (formerly food stamps) or Medicaid, which states and counties administer. States and localities will also need to reach out to people eligible for payments who may be outside the reach of SNAP and Medicaid. This can include people who are experiencing job or earnings loss, housing insecurity, or homelessness.
Georgia leaders are encouraged to spearhead an aggressive outreach program to ensure low-income Georgians can access this aid at a critical time and provide crucial stimulus to the lagging state economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.