ATLANTA – Once again this holiday season, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits joined nonprofits, businesses, media partners, and thousands of individual Georgians to lead a statewide generosity movement: GAgives on #GivingTuesday 2019. In response, the state gave like never before, setting another state record for generosity: more than $13.5 million was donated to the state’s nonprofits, an increase of 73% over 2018.
That total includes more than $3.8 million through the official giving portal at GAgives.org, and $9.7 million across two dozen other donation platforms. In addition, the total number of donations – 133,998 – represents a 184% increase over 2018 participation.
This year’s total continues the campaign’s trend of year-over-year growth. In sum, Georgia’s annual day of giving has galvanized more than $41.5 million in donations – and more than 284,000 individual gifts – since it began in 2012. Designed, deployed and managed by GCN for the direct benefit of the state’s nonprofits, the GAgives campaign is amplified by corporate and foundation sponsors, media partners, and participating organizations, whose efforts and ingenuity always make an outsized impact.
Officials with GCN say the organization is proud to serve as the official state lead for #GivingTuesday, a generosity campaign reaching all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Each year, the campaign adds new resources to help nonprofits understand emerging challenges and turn them into opportunities. In 2019, the new platform provider Mightycause helped the GAgives.org online donation platform, which provided a more powerful and user-friendly experience for nonprofits and donors alike.
Next year’s GAgives on #GivingTuesday is Dec. 1.
“What makes GAgives successful are thousands of ‘everyday philanthropists,’ who give what they can to the causes that mean something to them,” GCN President & CEO Karen Beavor. said in a news release “Making a donation for GAgives on #GivingTuesday contributes more than just dollars: The act of giving together with others amplifies the message that nonprofits matter and that their work means something to us personally and to this state.”
People across the world have donated more than $1 billion through the #GivingTuesday movement to support local, national, and international causes. Henry Timms, co-founder of #GivingTuesday, calls it “a testament to the global spirit of generosity that may not always make it into the headlines but is evident in every corner of America and around the world.”
Beyond funds raised, the GAgives initiative proves the power of collaboration among nonprofits, foundations, companies, governments, and individuals. Of note were:
-- Thousands of participating nonprofits, whose campaigns activated Georgians to support the causes they care most about – in funds donated and communications shared;
-- Prize sponsors The Coca-Cola Foundation, Mercedes-Benz, Aprio, Arby’s Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, and Gas South, motivating donors to take action with more than $270,000 in competition funding;
-- Media partners WSB-TV Family 2 Family, 11 Alive/TEGNA Foundation and Atlanta & Co., Atlanta Business Chronicle, Georgia News Network, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AutoTrader.com, Georgia Association of Broadcasters, and Cox Media Group, who covered nonprofit campaigners, provided expert advice, offered discounts on advertising, and more;
-- Corporate and foundation partners, including Georgia’s Own Credit Union, 100 Peachtree, Autotrader, Chick-fil-A Foundation, ASO Advertising, Cox Enterprises, Southwest Airlines, and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, who provide critical support and promotion;
-- Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editorial Cartoonist Mike Luckovich, who created another gorgeous illustration to inspire giving;
-- The #GivingTuesday team, whose partnership and vision strengthens the efforts to lead this global giving phenomenon for our state;
-- GCN’s dedicated GAgives team, who have orchestrated this movement over the past eight years; and
-- The countless businesses, civic leaders, and volunteers who contribute resources, expertise and influence toward Georgia’s greater good on #GivingTuesday and all year long.
“When Georgians support nonprofits, they directly influence the quality of life locally and across the state,” Beavor said. “GAgives on #GivingTuesday is the largest single day of generosity in Georgia, and we are grateful to everyone who gave, shared, linked and tweeted, from our wonderful sponsors to our legions of 'everyday philanthropists,’ our media partners, and, of course, the wonderful nonprofits that make our communities great.
Launched by the 92nd Street Y in 2012 and housed in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, #GivingTuesday is a global movement inspiring people to take collaborative action for their local communities and contribute to the causes they believe in.
The Georgia Center for Nonprofits builds thriving communities by helping nonprofits succeed. Through a powerful mix of advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness, and insight building tools, GCN provides nonprofits, board members and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference on important causes throughout Georgia. Learn more at gcn.org.