Eight members of Georgia’s congressional delegation have launched a push to have the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The seven Democrats and one Republican urged the Interior Department in a letter this week to nominate the Okefenokee for the designation, an important step in winning UNESCO approval.

