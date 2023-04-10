Round 'em up at the catfish rodeo

Senate Bill 115 achieved final passage literally in the closing seconds of the General Assembly. The critical part of the law states Georgia “is trustee of its peoples' rights to use and enjoy all navigable streams capable of use for fishing, hunting, passage, navigation, commerce and transportation.

COVINGTON – Many will recall from last year that a property owner, Four Chimneys LLC, along the Flint River at Yellow Jacket Shoals, sought to prevent the public from fishing on that stretch of the river, claiming ownership of the riverbed to the midpoint of the stream and claiming the exclusive right to fish on that section.

Georgia Wildlife Federation, Flint Riverkeeper and Altamaha Riverkeeper joined together in objecting to that position. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources agreed with the Riverkeepers and GWF, expressing an opinion long-held within the department that the Flint at that point was navigable and fishable by the public. This was backed up by a long history of fisheries management, stocking, as well as building and maintaining river access points for the public.

