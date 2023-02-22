okefenokee.jpg

Georgians ranging from expert scientists to a high school student testified against a proposed mining site on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp during a virtual public hearing.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ATLANTA — Georgians ranging from expert scientists to a high school student testified against a proposed mining site on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp during a virtual public hearing.

The diverse group outlined the potential environmental and cultural damage the proposed titanium oxide mine could inflict on the largest blackwater swamp in North America.

Tags