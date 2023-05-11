Georgia's Fort Benning drops Confederacy connection with new name in honor of a military couple

Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, was one of several Army posts that honored Confederate figures and has since been renamed.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Fort Benning, a massive US Army training base near Columbus, Georgia, was renamed Fort Moore on Thursday to honor the late Lt. Gen. Harold "Hal" Moore and his wife Julia, who both made "meaningful and lasting contributions" to the Army, officials said.

Moore served in the Army between 1945 and 1977, with assignments in Japan, Korea, Norway and Vietnam. He commanded the United States Army's First Battalion of the Seventh Calvary during the 1965 Battle of Ia Drang Valley, considered the first major battle in the Vietnam War, and his efforts were portrayed in the 2002 film "We Were Soldiers."

