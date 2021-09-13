ATHENS -- The Full-Time MBA Program at the University of Georgia Terry College of Business has been named one of the top 15 public MBA programs in the nation, according to a new ranking by Fortune magazine.
This is the first year Fortune has published a ranking of full-time MBA programs. Terry’s MBA program came in ranked 14th among public MBA programs in the United States, and 32nd overall in the Fortune ranking.
“Our commitment at the Terry College of Business is to set students up for success,” Dean Benjamin C. Ayers said. “That aligns with Fortune’s rankings methodology, which focuses on the most important outcomes for MBA graduates, including job placement opportunities, post-MBA salaries and a track record of graduates moving up to C-suite positions.”
Fortune ranked full-time MBA programs based on its unique methodology. The biggest component of the ranking was base salary — both median and mean — for each MBA program’s 2020 graduates and the percentage of new graduates who accepted a job within three months of graduation. Fortune also surveyed 2,500 hiring managers and business executives to measure each school’s brand strength, using a survey format similar to one that measures consumer brand strength developed by Ipsos.
“A full-time MBA represents a significant investment for a student, and our mission is to provide them with the training and opportunities needed to maximize the return on this investment,” Santanu Chatterjee, who directs the Full-Time MBA and MS in Business Analytics programs and serves as Terry’s associate dean for diversity, international and master’s programs, said. “It is deeply gratifying to see our students succeed and grow in their careers, while also being recognized nationally by Fortune and other college guides.”
