ALBANY – Georgia’s Own Credit Union, recognized as the second‐largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2020 recipients of its annual college scholarship program. After receiving applications from students in more than 16 local high schools and one homeschooled student, 23 high‐achieving seniors from the area were chosen to receive $1,000 toward their college education.
“While we know the coronavirus pandemic has prevented graduating seniors from enjoying rites of passage like prom and graduation, we are excited to surprise our winners with this gift toward their future,” Barry Heape, southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union, said. “Academic success is hard‐earned, so we take tremendous pride in supporting the best and brightest in our community with these scholarships.”
Students were selected for the scholarships by a panel that took into consideration academic record, financial need, school/community service and an essay. Including the $23,000 committed to this year’s recipients, Georgia’s Own has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarships to Albany-area students over the last 16 years.
“While we don’t know exactly what their college experience will look like this fall, we know it remains as critical as ever to support these amazing students as they begin the next chapter of their lives,” Heape added.
A full list of the 2020 recipients and their high schools includes:
-- Americus Sumter High School: Michael Harris, Kirby Perry;
-- Arabia Mountain High School: Ashlynn Wright;
-- Baconton Charter School: Bethany Phillips, Lindsey Creech, Makayla Gay;
-- Colquitt High School: Gavin Baker;
-- Deerfield Windsor School: Sarah Mullins, Jamia Lofton;
-- Dougherty High School: Amiel Johnson;
-- Fitzgerald High School: Annlyn Royal;
-- Lee County High School: Ayanna Newberry, Alexis Danforth, Hayley Newberry, Tyler Coker, Rhiannon Belcher, Emily McClure;
-- Marion County High School: Alexis Crimes;
-- Pelham High School: Kathrine Smith;
-- Thomasville High School: Elijah Humphries;
-- Westover High School: Amiraica Johnson, Ayania Dudley, Ariana Drake.
Georgia’s Own Credit Union has provided full-service banking and financial solutions for Georgians since 1934. Because Georgia's Own credit unions are owned by and report to their members (instead of stockholders), the not-for-profit institution is able to provide lower loan rates and fewer and lower fees than what is typically found in the market, all of which amounts to significant savings for families across the state.
The 86-year-old credit union serves the Albany area, metro Atlanta and surrounding areas, as well as Savannah and Augusta through its 32 branch locations, its contact centers, 24/7 phone banking, as well as its mobile, tablet and online banking platforms. Visit georgiasown.org to discover more about Georgia's Own's variety of lending options, savings platforms, mobile banking and community activities.
