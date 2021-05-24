ALBANY — Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2021 winners of its annual college scholarship programs. The 2021 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 20 high school seniors in southwest Georgia to use for the 2021/2022 academic year. The What’s Next Program awarded a total of $8,500 to three deserving high school or college students with $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 respectively.
“We are elated to once again provide financial assistance through our annual scholarships to well-deserving and hard-working students,” Barry Heape, southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union, said. “We had a fantastic group of candidates for this year’s selections and even had applicants from outside our region, including the metro Atlanta area. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide aid, especially after an incredibly difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
To apply for the Jump Start scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors and what they plan to achieve in the future. Similarly, for What’s Next, applicants were asked to create a short video describing their passions and future goals. Since 2003, the southwest region of Georgia’s Own Credit Union has awarded $138,000 in scholarships.
A list of the 2021 Jump Start Scholarship recipients and their high schools includes:
♦ Robert S. Alexander HS: Jayden Mauney
♦ Westover HS: Madison Blackmon, Mary Taylor, Alicia Lewis
♦ Americus HS: Kennedy Williams
♦ Strong Rock Christian School: Austin Reid
♦ Terrell HS: Jazmyn Dydell, Adrianna Huckaby
♦ West Forsyth HS: Kendall Rosenberger
♦ Duluth HS: Emma Barrett
♦ Deerfield-Windsor School: Ansley Reich, Drew Reich
♦ Bainbridge HS: Ari Patterson
♦ Allatoona HS: Andrew Davis
♦ Decatur HS: Zuri Hightower
♦ Pelham HS: Mary Walton
♦ Rockdale HS: Leah Jackson
♦ South Forsyth HS: Elijah John Cho
♦ Dekalb School of the Arts: Chelsea Beauford
♦ Brookwood HS: Kaimet Haile
What’s Next scholarship winners are:
♦ 1st place: Janae Hindsman – attends Georgia State University and will be entering grad school;
♦ 2nd place: Jeffrey Lowe – high school senior who will be attending Georgia State University;
♦ 3rd place: Hannah Gaston – high school senior beginning her education at Georgia Tech.
