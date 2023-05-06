Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the second-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2023 winners of its annual college scholarship programs. The 2023 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 18 high school seniors in southwest Georgia to use for the 2023/2024 academic year.
ALBANY -- Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the second-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2023 winners of its annual college scholarship programs. The 2023 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 18 high school seniors in southwest Georgia to use for the 2023/2024 academic year.
“Supporting and recognizing deserving students through our Jump Start Scholarship program fills us with immense pride,” Southwest Regional President Robert Youngblood of Georgia’s Own Credit Union said in a news release. “The exceptional caliber of this year’s candidates is a testament to their hard work, accomplishments and dedication. As these students embark on this exciting new chapter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and well wishes.”
To be considered for the Jump Start Scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members were required to provide a brief essay outlining their career aspirations, ongoing pursuits and future plans. Additionally, applicants had to furnish their transcripts and showcase positive financial practices, community involvement and an impressive academic track record.
A full list of the 2023 Jump Start Scholarship recipients and their high schools:
-- Baker County High School: Antonia Butler
-- Colquitt County High School: Holland Jarvis, Joseph Reed, Landen Wiggins
-- Furlow Charter School: Brooklyn Hinton
-- Lee County High School: Meredith Conger
-- Pataula Charter Academy: Anna Delk
-- Pelham High School: Ja’Meriah Wimberly
-- Schley County High School: Mary Thomas Smith
-- Sumter County High School: Alesia Holmes, Skyler Love, Timia Mitchell
-- Terrell High School: Candice Price
-- Westover High School: Zaria Davenport, Israel Hill, Kayla Sims, Aiyanna Solomon, Kelsey Woods
Georgia’s Own Credit Union has been a source of full-service banking and financial solutions for Georgians since 1934. Because it’s owned by and reports to its members -- instead of stockholders -- the not-for-profit institution is able to provide lower loan rates and fewer and lower fees than what is typically found in the market, all of which amounts to significant savings for families across the state.
The 89-year-old credit union serves metro Albany and surrounding areas, as well as metro Atlanta, Savannah and Augusta through its 35 branch locations, its contact centers, 24/7 phone banking, as well as its mobile, tablet and online banking platforms. Visit georgiasown.org to discover more about its commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, equipment and government-secured lending, in addition to a full suite of business deposit products, on-line business banking, treasury solutions, merchant service and payroll services.