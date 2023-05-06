georgia's own.png

Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the second-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2023 winners of its annual college scholarship programs. The 2023 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 18 high school seniors in southwest Georgia to use for the 2023/2024 academic year.

“Supporting and recognizing deserving students through our Jump Start Scholarship program fills us with immense pride,” Southwest Regional President Robert Youngblood of Georgia’s Own Credit Union said in a news release. “The exceptional caliber of this year’s candidates is a testament to their hard work, accomplishments and dedication. As these students embark on this exciting new chapter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and well wishes.”

