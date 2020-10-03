YOUNG HARRIS — Students and parents are encouraged not to miss their chance to be part of the Probe College Tour. This year the popular events are virtual.
Mini Zoom webinar fairs are scheduled during two phases: The first Oct. 5-7 and another Nov. 2, 4 and 5; all programs offering participants great connections with college representatives.
“We are pleased to present an online alternative and continue to allow Probe to link Georgia high school students and colleges together in a healthy safe manner,” Probe Executive Director Clint Hobbs said.
Registered participants will have access to live panel discussions and presentations during several evening forums starting at 5 p.m. daily. In addition, registering allows access to review the sessions at a later time and enables students to connect with schools following the fair events.
Registration is free and may be completed online.
Students, parents and high school guidance counselors can register online at http://www.gaprobe.org/students/. On the registration pages, students and counselors will have separate links to register. Parents are encouraged to register using their students’ information.
Probe also offers a QR code for media and high schools so they may easily publish and share the link. Using a mobile device, registrants can scan the code from a web page, or on a printed document.
Presenters will address key topics and unique features. Probe presenters represent various colleges and universities throughout the nation with emphasis on those in the Southeast. The free events illuminate the unique features of each school.
“One of the biggest successes of the Probe Tour is introducing students to schools they might not know about otherwise,” Hobbs said. “The perfect fit might not be the one with the marquee name.”
More information can be found at gaprobe.org or by following Probe on Facebook @GeorgiaProbe or Instagram @probe_fair.
The Georgia Education Articulation Committee (GEAC) is organized to stimulate interest in post-secondary education for citizens of Georgia by bringing together students, parents, counselors, administrators, and representatives of nonprofit post-secondary educational institutions including, but not limited to, colleges and vocational-technical schools. GEAC is responsible for organizing annual college tours of Georgia through the Probe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.