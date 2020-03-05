ATLANTA – State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was appointed Thursday by House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to serve as a member of the newly created House Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System.
“I am honored to be appointed to the new House Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System, and I applaud Speaker Ralston for leading the charge to reform Georgia’s civil justice system,” Greene said in a news release. “This special committee will focus its efforts on reviewing legislation to help citizens and businesses navigate this complex system. As we consider legislation related to this important topic during the 2020 legislative session, my constituents in southwest Georgia will remain at the forefront of my mind.”
The House Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System will consider legislation that seeks to modify Georgia’s civil justice system and the ability of citizens to seek redress through the courts. Ralston announced the new special committee on Wednesday.
This special committee will be chaired by state Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, and other members include Reps. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, vice chairman; William Boddie D-East Point; James Burchett, R-Waycross; J. Collins, R-Villa Rica; Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula; Barry Fleming, R-Harlem; Houston Gaines, R-Athens; Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta; Martin Momtahan, R-Dallas; Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur; Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee; Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, and Andy Welch, R-McDonough.
