It was a flurry of activity as the General Assembly got under way on Monday. The suspension of the General Assembly was over, and bills started to flow again in the race to meet the deadline of the end of the 40 day session.
The state budget moved closer to becoming a reality as the Senate proposed its changes to the House-passed budget from back in March. The change is dramatic, as an 11% change in agency budget had to indicate that amount of a cut to fill the gap left by dismal revenue numbers for April and May. Georgia, by law, must pass a balanced budget to maintain our Triple A bond rating.
As the session opened on Monday, the General Assembly followed all the rules of protection during the COVID-19 outbreak. The wearing of masks was mandatory, temperatures were checked, distance requirements were met, and the 180 members were spread out in three different areas of the Capitol. Roll calls that normally took one minute now takes 25 minutes because none of the members is sitting in his or her regular seats. The gallery is void of citizens, no students, and a limited member of people in the Capitol is what happens each day. But the work continues, either in person or by virtual means in the committees.
A struggle over the hate crimes bill has emerged between the House and Senate as to which bill will be signed into law. I do not care, as long as one passes. It has been tried before, and last year the House finally passed it. It now resides in the Senate, awaiting action. The lieutenant governor is in the process of rewriting the House version, while waiting to see the bill.
On Thursday, in my Civil Justice Committee, SB 288 was passed unanimously. The bill amends O.C.G.A. 35-3-37 to provide for restriction and sealing of certain misdemeanor convictions from an individual’s official Georgia criminal history if they have remained crime-free for four years, no matter how old they were when the conviction occurred. It allows an individual who has received a pardon from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for certain felony offenses to petition a court to restrict and seal their record.
Every 10 years, the United States Census Bureau conducts a census to count our nation’s population. An accurate count is critical to the very framework of our democracy – and certainly to the constituents who reside within our district. Over the past several months, Gov. Brian Kemp’s Complete Count Committee has been working hard to get the number of responses up.
As of June 14, our overall District response is 47.7%, a very dismal response.
The following are estimated responses for counties in District 151:
♦ Calhoun: 25%
♦ Early: 36.2%
♦ Stewart: 26.2%
♦ Clay: 29.5%
♦ Quitman: 22.8%
♦ Terrell: 41.8%
♦ Dougherty: 55.6%
♦ Randolph: 34.6%
♦ Webster: 37%
I appreciate your input and feedback regarding legislation as your thoughts and opinions on these critical issues are essential to my decision-making process. You can always reach me by phone at (404) 656-5105 or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
