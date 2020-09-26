CUTHBERT -- As the second-longest serving member of the Georgia House or Representatives, Gerald Green thinks experience counts and benefits the area he serves.
Greene, a retired educator who has represented a large part of southwest Georgia for 38 years, is seeking re-election to his House District 151 seat this year. He faces Democrat Joyce Barlow in the Nov. 3 general election.
“It’s not many times how you voted but how you helped the district and helped the people, sometimes just finding the right person in government to help them,” he said. “That doesn’t happen overnight. The experience, the time you put in, that’s important, especially in a district like mine where you’ve got nine counties. You’ve got to be a contact person for many people.”
Constituent calls for Greene include topics such as Social Security, veterans issues and parents whose children are in jail and need to know who to contact.
“You act as a bridge for them,” he said.
Experience also doesn’t hurt when it comes to securing money for projects. This year, Greene was part of the southwest Georgia delegation that brought home funds for a bridge renovation project at Radium Springs that is part of a trail project and a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) program at Albany State University.
Greene and Georgia Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, also announced this week funding for a math tutorial program for students in Calhoun, Randolph and Terrell counties. State and other funding for the program will total $240,000.
Although education spending was decreased this year as the state reacted first to a slow-down in revenue and then the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene said the impact was softened somewhat. Teachers also received $2,000 in pay raises, and Greene said Gov. Brian Kemp -- also a Republican -- plans to provide more pay increases in the future.
“Education is always important, especially in rural areas,” Greene said. “We had to do some cutting. Working with the legislature, I was able to ensure rural schools would not get cut 14 percent, 11 percent. Five percent became the order of the day. That’s (an amount) they can live with.”
Green also pointed to other legislation he has supported over the years, including a medical “surprise billing” law and a special Georgia Bureau of Investigation unit to investigate crimes and abuse against the elderly.
While the hospital in Cuthbert is closing next month, Green said, steps have been taken to shore up health care in rural areas that are underserved. The Randolph County Hospital Authority is in negotiations with a private company that will ensure there are medical staff available and the continued operation of the nursing home and doctor’s office, he said.
Prior to the announced hospital closing, the state provided $400,000 to the facility, but with it losing $20,000 a day due to the low volume of patients, there was no realistic way to keep it in operation, Greene said.
“We had to come up with a new plan that I think is going to be providing help for our emergency room,” he said. “We have an opportunity to have better service because people came together and worked with Sen. Sims and myself, and with private, state and federal (participation).”
In Fort Gaines, Emory University has opened a clinic in part of the former hospital building and a pharmacy is set to locate in the city soon.
Greene, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said he and Sims worked together on the hospital issue. And, again, he pointed to seniority in office as a benefit in bringing home state funding.
“If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re not going to get any of the bacon,” he said.
