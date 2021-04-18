ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that TeamViewer, a global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, will invest significantly in opening a sales and business development office in Atlanta, creating more than 100 jobs in the metro area over the next four years. The new office will be used to support customer growth in Georgia and across North America.
“Our first-class education and training programs have helped the state create a pipeline of tech talent that receives international attention and investment,” Kemp said in a news release. “Georgia has quickly become the East Coast’s software and technology hub, and I am grateful to TeamViewer for creating jobs for hard-working Georgians in the metro area.”
Headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, TeamViewer is a global cloud-based technology solutions provider focused on supporting customers’ digital transformation initiatives with software to improve processes and workflows along the entire value chain. TeamViewer’s offerings include remote desktop support, remote access, augmented reality solutions combined with Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and other tools for online collaboration.
“TeamViewer continues to grow its business organically and through acquisitions all around the globe, adding customers and offering new connectivity, IoT and AR solutions that solve real-world business problems,” Finn Faldi, president of TeamViewer Americas, said. “As a business and industrial hub of the South, Atlanta is a great location for TeamViewer, and our new office will help us better serve current and new enterprise software customers throughout North America. We look forward to adding more staff and building strong ties to the community.”
TeamViewer is currently narrowing down its location search for offices in the metro Atlanta area. New job opportunities will be focused on sales, business development, customer support, and solution delivery. Individuals interested in career opportunities with TeamViewer are encouraged to visit www.jobs.teamviewer.com/jobs for additional information.
“We are thrilled that TeamViewer will open a new office in Atlanta to support their growing remote desktop technology services," Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said. "Metro Atlanta’s strength as a global region and as a leading technology center will contribute to TeamViewer’s success as they grow their business in the U.S. Here, they will find a robust community of German businesses like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, SAP, and many others, along with a deep pool of skilled technology workers.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Barton Lowrey represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power. Colm Reilly and Ellen Kraft, who represent the state of Georgia in GDEcD’s UK office in London and Europe Office in Germany, also provided TeamViewer with information and specific insights regarding the international company’s potential expansion to Georgia.
“Georgia’s global relationships and long-time investments in our international offices are critical to economic development in the state,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Located in close proximity to many of their North American customers and thanks to the highly skilled talent in our state, I’m confident TeamViewer will be very pleased with their decision to join the numerous technology companies who have chosen to make Georgia a partner in their success.”
