MANSFIELD – Outdoors enthusiasts are encouraged to "get wild” at the upcoming Keeping GA Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield scheduled for May 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free admission includes an array of activities that focuses on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kids can try archery, fishing, shooting sports, and solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy club. There will be outdoor exhibitors, live animal presentations, arts and crafts, prizes and more. Attendees also will get to enjoy a free hot dog lunch (while supplies last).
Sponsors of this year’s event include the Georgia Wildlife Federation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Before leaving the Charlie Elliott property, visitors are encouraged to be sure to stop by the Visitors’ Center to tour the museum and take advantage of special sales in the gift shop.
To get to CEWC, take Interstate 20 to Exit 98. Travel south on Highway 11, go through Mansfield and continue three miles south to the entrance at Marben Farm Road on the left, then follow the signs to the Discovery Area. This event will be held rain or shine.