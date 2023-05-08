wild fest.jpg

Outdoors enthusiasts are encouraged to "get wild” at the upcoming Keeping GA Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center near Mansfield scheduled for May 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free admission includes an array of activities that focuses on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kids can try archery, fishing, shooting sports, and solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy club. There will be outdoor exhibitors, live animal presentations, arts and crafts, prizes and more. Attendees also will get to enjoy a free hot dog lunch (while supplies last).

