A new telescope image has shed light on the ghostly remains of the first recorded supernova.

More than 1,800 years ago, in the year 185, Chinese astronomers recorded what they called a "guest star" after a bright new light appeared in the night sky. This brightness resulted when a star exploded some 8,000 light-years away, between the constellations of Circinus and Centaurus, into a supernova; the bright event was visible for eight months before fading from view to the naked eye.

Recommended for you

Tags