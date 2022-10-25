ATLANTA -- Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural south Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division said.

Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which is particularly vulnerable to erosion of sediment caused by runoff from solar panels, James Cooley, the EPD’s director of division operations, told members of the Georgia House Rural Development Council meeting in Americus.

