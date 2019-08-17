Gifts from the Heart donates earnings to Phoebe Foundation

ALBANY — Each year Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s gift shop, Gifts From the Heart, donates its earnings to the Phoebe Foundation to put toward patient services.
Ginger Jenkins, the hospital gift shop's manager, along with Phoebe volunteers and Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president Scott Steiner, recently presented a check for $219,000 to the Phoebe Foundation.
Earlier this summer, Phoebe Volunteer Services donated $36,500 to the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s RSVP program, also known as the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, ramp builders and the RSVP Sewing Program. Phoebe officials said proceeds from the hospital’s gift shop also made the donation to these two community outreach programs possible.