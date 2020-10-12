ALBANY – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Executive Board Committee has voted unanimously to temporarily change its name through Wednesday to Girls & Boys Clubs of Albany in honor of International Day of the Girls.
International Day of the Girl was Sunday. This annual celebration was declared in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly as a day to focus on addressing the challenges girls face and promoting their empowerment. In honor of International Day of the Girl and 2020 marking the 30th anniversary of the once boys-only organization officially welcoming girls, Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation will use this moment to elevate and celebrate the power of girls in its clubs and inspire supporters to give more girls a great future.
Every girl deserves an equal opportunity to reach her full potential. But with the extraordinary challenges facing families today, too many girls are struggling just to get through each day. When girls are supported during adolescence, research shows they can change the world. G&BC-Albany's SMART Girls program helps girls build self-esteem, positive relationships with others and skills to live healthy.
The Albany organization is celebrating the big and small accomplishments of its girls, beginning with 2020 Youth of the Year winner, Taylor W.
“The club has helped me understand who I am and what I want," Taylor said in a news release. "It has taught me how to achieve my dreams and never give up. I was just a little kid when I walked through those doors, but now I am a young woman with big plans. I want to be a graphic designer or a science teacher — or both at the same time.”
Girls are doing amazing things to overcome adversity every day at Girls & Boys Clubs of Albany. The public is invited to help celebrate #DayoftheGirl by giving more girls a great future at https://bgcalbany.org/donate. Your donation to Girls & Boys Clubs of Albany will provide girls in need with life-changing mentors and programs to overcome today’s obstacles and ensure great futures are still possible, club officials said in a news release.
(0) comments
