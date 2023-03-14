A Vermont girls' high school that withdrew from a basketball tournament last month after refusing to play against a team that had a transgender player is no longer able to participate in future Vermont Principals' Association (VPA) activities and tournaments, the group said in a news release Monday.

VPA, the state's governing body for school sports, sent a letter to the Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) on Monday saying the school's forfeiture, and stated rationale for forfeiting, did "not meet the expectations" of the organization's policies after MVCS forfeited the February 21 game.

