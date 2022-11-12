Git 'er done: master plan approval by Albany City Commission sets stage for implementation

Adam Williamson, the senior principal with consulting group TSW, looks over renderings with Cynthia Walker, owner of the Grille House restaurant, during a February meeting. The development of the framework for planned revitalization of downtown Albany included several public hearings.
ALBANY — It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Albany is itching to roll up its collective sleeves and get to the business of revamping downtown.
After the Albany City Commission approved a downtown master plan in October, city staff are busy working out proposals for the first stages of the project that will help transform a 391-acre area economically and aesthetically.
Years of delay as previous plans sat on the shelves were further slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic that struck during the process. The plan was revamped during that time to address the new realities the pandemic created in the area.
The overall project will include:
— The central business district of Broad Street and the Government Center;
— Pine Avenue/Front Street commercial area;
— Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center;
— The Historic Harlem District;
— The Old Sandy Bottom District;
— The Oglethorpe Boulevard corridor and Albany Civic Center
“What we are going to do is utilize the master plan as a roadmap for implementing economic development,” Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said.
Gaskins, who was not around when previous downtown master plans were developed, said that those documents were referenced and some of those ideas incorporated into the current, and reputed final, version.
“Since I’ve been here, this is the plan we have developed and this is the plan that we will use,” she said. “We did not do away with that information. We actually utilized it.
“One of the things that was different about this master plan is that we did a market study and market plan.”
The city began seeking input from the public when early proposals were presented during the 2019 Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest event.
“We also wanted to hear from visitors about things they wanted to see,” Gaskins said.
The same day the kickoff meeting was held at the Civic Center. Since that time, there have been several additional public hearings and presentations to the public. Through the process, the consultants who drafted the document and city staff have incorporated residents’ comments and suggestions into the final draft.
“They were able to make comments about things they liked, things they wanted to add, things they wanted to change,” Gaskins said. “You’ll see several variations on that to get us from where we started.”
Implementing the plan will be a yearslong process, but staff are preparing the plans for initial projects to present to the City Commission for approval and then seek bids for the work. The commission also will have to approve funding as the process moves along.
The downtown manager said she had no estimates on what those initial projects will cost or for completion timetables.
“I am very appreciative of the support we have gotten from Downtown Albany, the mayor and commission, and the city manager,” she said. “We have the support of everyone to move this project forward.”