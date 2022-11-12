Git 'er done: master plan approval by Albany City Commission sets stage for implementation

Adam Williamson, the senior principal with consulting group TSW, looks over renderings with Cynthia Walker, owner of the Grille House restaurant, during a February meeting. The development of the framework for planned revitalization of downtown Albany included several public hearings.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Albany is itching to roll up its collective sleeves and get to the business of revamping downtown.

After the Albany City Commission approved a downtown master plan in October, city staff are busy working out proposals for the first stages of the project that will help transform a 391-acre area economically and aesthetically.

Recommended for you

Tags