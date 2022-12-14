kiss.jpg

ATLANTA – KISS USA, a global beauty company, will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County.

"Georgia's efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and work force continue to draw global companies like KISS to this No. 1 state for business," Gov. Brian Kemp said in announcing the company's plans. "We're happy to welcome them to the Peach State, and we're grateful for the hard-working ports operators who will ensure their goods, along with so many others, continue to reach consumers around the world."

