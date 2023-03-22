The world is facing a looming global water crisis that threatens to "spiral out of control" as increased demand for water and the intensifying impacts of the climate crisis put huge pressure on water resources, a UN report has warned.

Water use has increased by about 1% a year over the last 40 years, driven by population growth and changing consumption patters, according to the UN World Water Development Report published Tuesday, on the eve of a major UN water summit in New York.