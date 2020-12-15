ALBANY -- Like the dentist’s or driver’s services offices, the building where many people pay annual property or auto tag taxes isn’t among the most popular sites to visit.
But employees like Dougherty County’s Gloria Johnson, who has spent nearly half a century working in government, can make that experience a little brighter.
Johnson, who began working for the county in the Probate Court office in 1975, received a pin last week during an employee recognition ceremony honoring her 45 years on the job. Other workers whose tenure had hit five-year increments also were recognized.
“She has her favorites who will wait to let Gloria wait on them,” Kim Baylis, Dougherty County's tax collections supervisor, said. “To be honest, we have a pretty good rapport with the taxpayers who come in. They’re kind of used to seeing the same people.
“I could spend forever talking about Gloria because she’s such a great person. She’s a dependable employee and really a friend.”
Johnson got her start with the county through the federal 1970s-era Comprehensive Employment and Training Act that gave young workers the chance to gain skills in public agencies and private nonprofit organizations.
She worked the summer of 1975 in the Probate Court office, and then when there was no full-time position available there, she was able to land a job in voter registration.
“I started in August and turned 21 in September,” she said.
After nearly 3 1/2 years there, she was able to return to the Probate Court office in January 1979 and worked there for nearly three decades before moving to the Dougherty County Tax-Tag Office in 2007.
“In Probate Court, I was chief deputy clerk,” she said. “I worked under three different probate judges. When Judge (Nancy) Stephenson was out of the office, I acted as probate judge in her absence.”
Johnson's responsibilities there included birth and death certificates and firearms licenses, among others, she said.
In her current position as one of three clerks who accept tax payments from the public, she collects real and property taxes.
“I just enjoy working with the public and people I come in contact with,” she said. “The people that come into the office are not always happy, but I enjoy working for the county. The people that I work with are nice and friendly.”
With 2020 property taxes due on Monday, it is the busy time of year for employees in the tax-tag office.
“I’m sure it will pick up this week,” Johnson said. “Basically, what we have been doing is processing mail payments.”
Asked to share an amusing story from her current position, Johnson said that about two years ago employees started noticing a new phenomenon -- taxpayers would present checks and the information would disappear when they were processed through the scanner the next day. This was not due to nefarious attempts to get out of paying taxes but because of the type of ink used.
“The heat, when it hits the checks, will make the ink disappear,” she said. “The first time it happened, it was something we had never seen before. You can actually hold it up and see where they had filled it out, but everything was wiped off of there.”
Jonson actually knew the person whose check had the disappearing ink and personally notified her at home since she lived near the taxpayer's residence.
Last week Johnson had two checks show up from which the ink was erased by the scanning machine.
“We have to actually go back in and (cancel) the payment and write them a letter and let them know what happened and let them know they have to write another check,” she said.
Baylis said that Johnson is a treasure trove of institutional knowledge of county business due to her long tenure of service and work in various departments.
“Because of all the different areas she’s worked in and the things she’s done, she has a wide knowledge base,” Baylis said. “I rely on her. She is super sharp. I wish I had her memory. She remembers everything.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the office has been seeing fewer customers come in and receiving more payments by mail, she said. Taxpayers also can make payments online and by phone.
Johnson said she may decide to retire in a few years and would recommend county government as a place of employment.
“I would tell (people) that Dougherty County is a great place to work,” she said. “They have great benefits. The people, starting at the top, are friendly and nice people.”
