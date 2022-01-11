The 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information, contact information for Wildlife Resources Division and Coastal Resources Division fisheries management offices and DNR Law Enforcement offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings and fishing regulations for Georgia.
Anglers can start planning their fishing adventures for the new year with the help of the updated 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide.
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Anglers can start planning their fishing adventures for the new year with the help of the updated 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler, you can always find something of interest in the Sport Fishing Regulations Guide,” Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “This publication is developed with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
Anglers should note there was delayed production of a printed copy of the 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations guide due to paper accessibility and manufacturing issues. It is anticipated the print version will be available by the end of January. The guide can now be found online at www.eregulations.com/georgia/fishing/ or through the Outdoors GA app (free app for iPhone or Android users). Individuals who need a printed copy sooner can obtain a pdf of the publication, which will be available online. Interested persons can choose to print the full book or only the information they need.
The 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information, contact information for Wildlife Resources Division and Coastal Resources Division fisheries management offices and DNR Law Enforcement offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings, fishing regulations for Georgia and so much more.
The list below and offers details about what’s new in the 2022 guidebook:
♦ Minnow trap use is now legal in freshwaters;
♦ Waters Creek trout regulations have changed;
♦ Largemouth bass regulations have changed on two Public Fishing Areas.
Those who need more fishing information can check out the Angler Resources page on the WRD website (georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources).
