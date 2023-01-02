'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says

In this context, "GOAT" isn't referring to the animal.

 Adobe Stock

For the love of all things sacred, please stop saying "GOAT" -- unless you are shouting about a herd of mid-size animals.

At least, that's how a team of judges from Michigan's Lake Superior State University feel about the term -- an acronym for the "Greatest of All Time" -- as it tops this year's Banished Words List.

