Participating in the ABAC groundbreaking for the college’s new Ag Technology building were, from left, Vice President for Finance and Operations Deidra Jackson, acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy Willis, Dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Mark Kistler, ABAC President Tracy Brundage, and Director of Facilities and Land Resources Tim Carpenter.

TIFTON — Five shovels with gold-colored tips lifted dirt toward a brilliant blue sky Wednesday morning as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College broke ground on the new Agricultural Technology building.

Located on Moore Highway at the north end of the campus, the 19,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed by October 2023.

