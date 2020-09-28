ALBANY -- Golden Triangle Resource, Conservation and Development Council has been selected as a recipient of a 2020 State Farm grant for $5,000. The grant will be used to fund Golden Triangle’s 2020 conservation program “Water, Water, Everywhere – We All Live in a Watershed.”
Water is necessary in our environment to grow food, to sustain habitat and to nourish the plant life all around us. The “Water, Water, Everywhere – We All Live in a Watershed” project will address environmental awareness and water stewardship directed at K-12 students. This educational program will address the problems that face the watersheds, its health, and how to handle issues of trash and pollution.
“State Farm is committed to making safer, stronger and better educated communities," Jose Soto, State Farm's corporate responsibility analyst, said. “This grant is a great way for us to help our children appreciate and learn more about our valuable water resources and the environment.”
The Golden Triangle RC&D Council is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to natural resource conservation, community development, environmental protection, and cultural and historical preservation. The Golden Triangle RC&D currently serves 15 member counties in southwest Georgia.
