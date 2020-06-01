Reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and other harmful pathogens by cleaning and disinfection is an important part in the re-opening of public spaces and government buildings after an extended period of sheltering in place. City and county governments in southwest Georgia will soon have a new option to help protect the health of their communities thanks to Golden Triangle RC&D.
In May, Golden Triangle RC&D purchased two CURIS Decontamination Systems. These portable, hydrogen peroxide-based fogging systems are capable of disinfecting a room or enclosed area via pulse technology. Each fogger is able to disinfect a 10,000-square-foot area in a single use. Proper system use will kill MRSA, rhinovirus, coronavirus, bacterial spores and other pathogens on surfaces and in the air without leaving a residue or odor. The CURIS systems carry a claim of “whole-room disinfection” from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Use of the decontamination foggers will be free of charge to city and county governments in member counties. Reimbursement will be required for the cost of specialty chemicals needed. For more information, government officials are encouraged to contact Golden Triangle at (229) 723-3841 or jandrews@goldentrianglercd.org.
The Golden Triangle Resource, Conservation, and Development Council is a 501(c)(3) organization made up of action-oriented volunteers and local leaders who identify problems, develop strategies, and implement beneficial programs and projects in its member county area. The Golden Triangle RC&D Council is committed to natural resource conservation, community development, environmental protection, and cultural and historical preservation. The Golden Triangle currently serves 15 counties in the southwest Georgia area.
