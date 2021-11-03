Goober harvest nears completion

Michaela Adderton bags peanuts on Wednesday at DeMott Peanut Co. in Colquitt County. After a wet harvest season, farmers have dug most of the legumes out of the ground. Georgia is the largest peanut-growing state in the nation, and the 2020 crop had a $1.27 billion farm gate value for growers in the state.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

