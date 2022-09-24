timber

One of the proposals Georgia voters will decide in November is a ballot question that would exempt from state property taxes equipment used in the timber industry.

ATLANTA — After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000.

Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November ballot prohibiting statewide elected officials and members of the General Assembly from being paid after they have been indicted for a felony and suspended from office.

